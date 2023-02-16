Wayne Matthews died on Jan. 23, 2023 at 82 years. He was a city councillor in Salmon Arm for 12 years. (File photo)

Wayne Matthews died on Jan. 23, 2023 at 82 years. He was a city councillor in Salmon Arm for 12 years. (File photo)

Salmon Arm council takes time to remember longtime councillor

Councillor who served for 12 years passed away in January

A longtime Salmon Arm councillor passed away in January and his death was recognized at a recent council meeting.

At council’s Feb 13 meeting, Acting Mayor Kevin Flynn remarked on the death of Wayne Matthews.

“Wayne was a city councillor for four terms. The first term I was on, was his last term,” said Flynn. “I just think it’s bearing mention that Wayne contributed a lot to the community. He had a business in town, an insurance business, and he gave 12 years to public service at this table and passed away recently.

“So my condolences, on behalf of council, staff and the city, to Mr. Mathews’ family.”

Read more: Candidates begin run for a seat in the Shuswap



newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DeathSalmon ArmSalmon Arm council

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pet Friendly Penticton cleans up dog beach during Real Acts of Caring Week

Just Posted

The southbound lanes of Harvey Avenue at Gordon Drive are closed following a vehicle incident. (Jake Courtepatte/Capital News)
BREAKING – Kelowna’s Harvey Avenue closed southbound after pedestrian struck in vehicle incident

Soren Crumb (left) holds up a sheet of paper showing a program record 65 points, as Noah Maradyn (right), who was the previous points leader smiles. Aberdeen Hall defeated the KSS Owls B team 116-64 in senior boys action on Wednesday night. (Contributed)
Kelowna basketball player looks to leave a new ‘Crumb’ trail with program scoring record

Two lots at Reid’s Corner in Kelowna have sold for $13.7 million. (Photo contributed)
Lots at Reid’s Corner in Kelowna sell for record amount

Council had set aside $45,000 in the 2022 capital budget for dog park improvements. (Photo/Google)
Doggone good: New park for pooches approved for West Kelowna