Salmon Arm father fundraising to get daughter a dog for emotional support

Brent Cox’s daughter has a rare genetic condition and was best friends with her previous dog

Brent Cox is fundraising to get his daughter Madison a new emotional support dog. (Brent Cox photo)

A Salmon Arm father is fundraising to get his daughter, who has a rare genetic condition, a dog for emotional support.

Brent Cox started a gofundme on Jan. 17 for his daughter Madison who has PMM2-CDG (also known as congenital disorder of glycosylation type 1a). He said his daughter’s condition makes her feel alone due to her mobility and motor skills.

Last year, Cox said he and Madison saved money to get a dog, a Corgi they named Coco. They chose the breed as their research found Corgi’s were great for emotional support.

He said Coco and Madison “bonded instantly and were the closest of friends.”

Unfortunately, a few weeks ago, Cox said “a tragic accident” resulted in the loss of Coco. It left Madison heartbroken and Cox said she hasn’t wanted to eat much and has been sad since.

“This has in turn broken everyone’s heart in Madison’s life,” said Cox.

Cox has been in touch with a Corgi breeder, who has a puppy available for Madison. After seeing a picture of it, said Cox, it’s all she can talk about.

Cox said after last year’s purchase, there just wasn’t enough money left to buy another dog as he’s a single dad. As of Jan. 19, $750 of Cox’s $3,000 goal has been raised.

“We want to get Madison a new puppy so she can have a best friend once again,” said Cox.

