Neowise comet and aurora borealis put on a show for Bill Bujaki in July

Photographer Bill Bujaki captured the Neowise Comet as it streaked towards a horizon illuminated by the aurora borealis in the early morning hours of July 13. (Bill Bujaki Photo)

Photographer Bill Bujaki captured the Neowise comet as it streaked towards a horizon illuminated by the aurora borealis in the early morning hours of July 13.

Read More: North Okanagan-Shuswap school district answers return-to-class questions

Read More: Okanagan Correctional Centre outbreak due to training session: Interior Health

Bujaki said he shot the photo after working his night shift at the Canoe plywood plant, from the back of Peterson Orchards. He described capturing the comet and the northern lights in the same frame as a once in a lifetime event.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Aviation and space