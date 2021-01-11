Salmon Arm Secondary graduate wins Governor General’s medal

The award is given to the student with the highest grade average in their graduating year

Alton Neid accepts the Governor General’s academic medal from Salmon Arm Secondary teachers Nicolas Didier and Heather Lawless on Thursday, Jan. 7. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

A graduate of Salmon Arm Secondary was presented with a prestigious honour while home from working on an engineering degree in Quebec.

Alton Neid, who has gone on to study mechanical engineering and play basketball at Laval University, was presented Salmon Arm Secondary’s Governor General’s academic medal for the 2018/19 school year.

Neid’s medal, which is given to the student graduating from high school with the highest average grade, was presented by Heather Lawless and Nicolas Didier, two of his teachers while he was a student at SAS.

As he takes his engineering classes in French at Laval, Neid said he benefited greatly from the French-immersion social studies courses he took with Didier. Math classes taught by Lawless were also essential.

The Governor General’s medal is one of several academic and athletic awards Neid earned while at SAS. According to Neid’s father Rob, who is SAS’s athletic director, the recognition has continued at Laval. Neid was recognized as an academic all-Canadian, an award recognizing student athletes who excel academically.



