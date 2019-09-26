Salmon Arm yoga studio to host adorable, adoptable rescue kittens

100 per cent of the proceeds of this Sunday’s event go to helping animals

Jorja Mitchell’s furry companion keeps close during a Cats on Mats session at Grattitude Yoga Studio in 2017. (File Photo)

The cause is cats and the activity is yoga in a fundraising event on Sunday, Sept. 29.

Salmon Arm’s Grattitude Yoga is donating space and one of their instructors is donating her time so the Shuswap Paws animal rescue group can turn a cluster of kittens loose for a very special yoga class.

Barb Gosselin who operates Shuswap Paws said the class will consist of Yin Yoga, a form that is very approachable for beginners, while adorable kittens play with and climb on participants. She added the event is open to all ages.

All of the kittens who will be on hand for the yoga class are adoptable.

As the instructor and studio are donating their time, 100 per cent of the $20 entry fee will go to the animals in Shuswap Paws’ care. Gosselin said funds raised will help cover vet bills for the animals including spay and neuter fees.

The class runs at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29. Spaces can be reserved by calling 250-517-8747.

