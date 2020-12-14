Santa Claus will miss photos at Salmon Arm mall

Kris Kringle offers tips to stay on the nice list, keep up Christmas spirit in abnormal year 2020.

Santa Claus says he will miss hearing Christmas wishes and taking pictures with Salmon Arm’s children at the Piccadilly Mall this year, but he knows that keeping up with COVID-19 safety measures is the right thing to do.

Plans were made to offer the usual photos with Santa at the mall if the pandemic situation allowed, but as Christmas approaches the choice was made to postpone until next year. Santa Claus said the possibility of taking photos while six feet apart was raised, but the part of the yearly ritual he enjoys most is hearing children’s Christmas wishes and all the things they have done to make sure they stay off the naughty list.

Santa confirmed that as health authorities have suggested, he is magically immune to COVID-19, but he is concerned he might still be able to spread the virus if he gets too close.

Santa offered a few tips for Shuswap children who want to ensure they make the ‘nice’ list in 2020. He said the big three still apply: Listen to your parents, share your stuff, and keep your room clean. He also said it’s important to be smart about COVID-19, washing hands and taking other precautions.

Although the rest of the world has been shut down for at least part of the past year, Santa Claus said things are as busy as ever at the North Pole.

As for keeping up Christmas cheer in a year as abnormal as 2020 with all of the festive events cancelled, Santa said it is best to focus on home and quality time with family.



