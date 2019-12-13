Santa kicks off Okanagan ChristmasFest

The event helps raise funds for local charities

The night was perfect for a visit from Santa Claus.

People who milled about during the first night of the Okanagan ChristmasFest were treated to an exciting sight: watching Santa slide down the seven-storey Kanata Kelowna Hotel and Conference Centre.

After he landed, Santa walked around with marketplace goers before he sat down for a meet and greet with kids and their families.

The Okanagan ChristmasFest helps raise money for The Salvation Army, the Central Okanagan Food Bank, and the Bridge Youth & Family Services, among other local charities. In 2018, the event raised $10,000 for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

The ChristmasFest will still be on from Dec. 13 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Dec. 14 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, you can visit their website.

