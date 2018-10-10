Pixabay

Scarecrows to decorate Rutland park

The 10th annual Uptown Rutland Scarecrow Competition takes place this Sunday

Rutland businesses are gearing up for the annual Scarecrow competition Sunday, Oct. 14.

Roaming entertainment, face painting, crafts, food trucks an outdoor market and more than 120 scarecrows will decorate Lions Park for the Uptown Rutland Scarecrow Festival, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Jon Garratt, co-owner of Rutland business Whisk Cake Company, is creating a scarecrow for the competition for the first time.

“We’re trying to do as much as we can and give back to the community as much as we can,” he said.

The scarecrow is being created using elements from the cake shop and features paper machete hands, according to cake company’s Facebook page, but Garratt doesn’t want to unveil too much to the competition, aside from the sneak peaks and mentioned the company is using cake ingredients.

RELATED: Scarecrow Festival returns to Kelowna

Oddly, enough, one of the weird challenges they faced in its creation was finding non-edible ingredients in Kelowna.

“To get a bale of hay right now is absolutely impossible,” Garratt said.

He said to participate it’s about making the most of the time he has, balancing the business and the community and said he and wife Tanya, who is the other owner of the shop, will be taking their 11 month old to the festival.

“We need to live life in the moment, she’s going to look to us to teach us stuff, for us that’s pretty important and we’re going to bring her to the scarecrow festival Sunday,” he said. “We’re the next generation right? We are the young entrepreneurs of the area, community involvement has been pretty important to us as of late.”

RELATED: Rutland Scarecrow Festival continues to grow

Executive director Laurel D’Andrea, of the Uptown Rutland Business Association, said about 20 nonprofits and various businesses will also be attending as a way to showcase Rutland. Some of the craziest creations she’s seen was when a plumbing company used a pumpkin as a plumber’s crack and the family who had a Wizard of Oz theme.

“The whole premise of this is to bring the whole family up to Rutland,” she said. “When people come up to Lion’s Park on Sunday, we hope they (visit local businesses).”

“I think we’ll have some fun scarecrows dressed as candidates.”

When the festival first started, it had about 50 people, now it draws thousands.

Lions Park is located on Gray Road in Rutland, behind the Plaza 33 shopping centre. The event runs from 12 to 4 p.m.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna veteran’s association struggles with dwindling membership

Just Posted

Scarecrows to decorate Rutland park

The 10th annual Uptown Rutland Scarecrow Competition takes place this Sunday

Advanced polls are open, here’s where to vote in the Central Okanagan

Where to vote in Lake Country, Kelowna, Peachland and West Kelowna

Little variety in THC levels with different cannabis strains, says UBCO study

Kelowna - The research shows most strains, regardless of their name, had the same amount of THC.

West Kelowna council hopefuls answer questions

Eleven of the 14 people running for councillor positions attended the all-candidates meeting Tuesday

Ben Kunder shares the story behind his music

The Torontonian will stop in Kelowna for a house concert

West Kelowna votes 2018: Rusty Ensign is running for council

West Kelowna goes to the polls Oct. 20

Missing Fraser Valley woman may be in Thompson-Okanagan region

RCMP concerned for well-being of Deanna Marie Halischuk, 49, of Agassiz

Nestle, Tim Hortons, McDonald’s named some of Canada’s top plastic polluters

A Greenpeace Canada audit, which inolved shoreline cleanups in Tofino and Vancouver, found nearly half of 2,300 pieces of plastic came from five major companies.

B.C.’s electric vehicle sales now running ahead of California

Vehicle ’luxury tax’ lands on work pickups, MLAs reminded

Poet’s new book looks at her identity as a Punjabi Sikh woman living in B.C.

Harman Kaur’s self-published book speaks volumes to Punjabi Sikh women, underrepresented in media

First Nation sues B.C., feds, owner of tug that spilled 100K litres of diesel

October 2016 spill in the Seaforth Channel along the central coast near Bella Bella, irreparably damaged their marine harvesting areas, group says.

Trio of Saint Bernard dogs looking for their forever home

The Edmonton Humane Society is facing the unique challenge of adopting three dogs to the same home.

ICBC starts lawsuit over acid spills on B.C. highway

Hundreds of vehicles have been written off by ICBC due to sulphuric acid contamination

Limo driver’s widow: He worried about the vehicles’ safety

Kim Lisinicchia said her husband Scott had stated several times that he needed a different vehicle but then trusted the company’s assurances that its “cars were all right.”

Most Read