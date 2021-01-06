Second long-term care outbreak in South Okanagan community

Sunnybank Retirement Home in Oliver. (Google Maps)

Interior Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Sunnybank Retirement Home in Oliver.

This is the second long-term care facility outbreak in Oliver, following the outbreak at McKinney Place.

There is no indication of any connection to that COVID-19 outbreak.

Four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at Sunnybank, but no residents have.

The facility has 51 long-term care beds that are publicly funded and operated by Interior Health.

To protect the safety of all residents, outbreak protocols are in place, including a pause in all visits at this site.

McKinney Place’s outbreak currently stands at 77 cases, with 54 residents and 23 staff, and 13 deaths.

Coronavirus

