Second long-term care outbreak in South Okanagan community

Interior Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Sunnybank Retirement Home in Oliver.
This is the second long-term care facility outbreak in Oliver, following the outbreak at McKinney Place.
There is no indication of any connection to that COVID-19 outbreak.
Four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at Sunnybank, but no residents have.
The facility has 51 long-term care beds that are publicly funded and operated by Interior Health.
To protect the safety of all residents, outbreak protocols are in place, including a pause in all visits at this site.
McKinney Place’s outbreak currently stands at 77 cases, with 54 residents and 23 staff, and 13 deaths.
