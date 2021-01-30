Jackie Del Rizzo and Stanley Zappa were on-air as just one of the programs for Peach City Radio’s first ONAIRversary in 2020. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Second On-Air-versary for South Okanagan community radio hits the airwaves on Feb. 6

The fundraiser celebration of two years of CFUZ 92.9 FM starts at 8 a.m.

It’s almost time for the second ONAIRversary for Penticton’s community radio station CFUZ 92.9 FM.

From 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Feb. 6, the non-profit station will be hosting special programming and a fundraising drive.

Last year’s first ONAIRversary was a big success for the station, raising $5,192 over the goal of $4,000.

READ MORE: Peach City Radio smashes fundraising target for first ONAIRversary

“Six weeks after our 2020 ONAIRversary, the pandemic lockdown hit,” said CFUZ president Jackie Del Rizzo in a release. “We closed our studio for three months but never lost a day of broadcasting as our volunteer programmers created their shows from home. We cancelled our major annual fundraiser, the Okanagan Vinyl Fest, and therefore had to tighten our budget.”

The studios have since been reopened to programmers, with strict pandemic protocols, and 2020 did bring some positive notes for the radio station.

“We received a major grant from the Community Radio Fund of Canada to produce 20 virtual ‘live’ performances of local music artists. Two of our programs were recognized with honorable mentions at the National Community Radio Awards. And, our first annual ONAIRversary in February 2020 brought in 30 per cent more revenue than expected,” said Del Rizzo.

CFUZ programmers produce a wide variety of shows from the broadcast studio in the Cannery Trade Centre, covering the spectrum from bluegrass and folk, to punk and heavy metal. There are also shows focused on jazz, blues, classical and even 1980s synth-wave. A weekly program is dedicated to the community of Naramata, and there are syndicated shows on news and public affairs. The station also strives through its volunteer engagement to promote the work of non-profits and charities in the South Okanagan region.

READ MORE: Dream Cafe and CFUZ recognized in House of Commons by MP Richard Cannings

Those who give on Feb. 6 can receive thank you gifts, such as limited edition t-shirts. Local businesses have also offered up gift certificates and products. Donations can be made online, on the phone, or at the drive-through location in the Cannery Trade Centre parking lot.

Listeners can onsult the online schedule to see what is offered during the course of the broadcast week, at www.cfuz.ca

