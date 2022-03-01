Secretary-treasurer leaving Central Okanagan School District

Ryan Stierman is moving on to pursue other career opportunities

Central Okanagan Public Schools is about to lose a key member of its administration.

The school district has announced Ryan Stierman, the secretary-treasurer/CFO is leaving his job to pursue other opportunities.

“The board (of education) is very sorry to see Mr. Stierman leave the district but is supportive of his desire to move on to other opportunities,” said board chair Moyra Baxter in the released statement.

“Mr. Stierman has been an integral member of the senior management team and has initiated a number of programs that have enhanced student learning, whilst ensuring the district remains fiscally healthy.”

Baxter cited Stierman’s efforts to revamp the school bus transportation system, his “unwavering advocacy” for more classroom spaces across the school district as enrolment has undergone significant upward spikes in recent years.

“I believe his unremitting communications with the ministry of education has resulted in the timely approval of the repurposing of the George Pringle site,” Baxter noted, referencing the $100 million funding confirmation for the new Westside Secondary school announced on Monday.

“There is no doubt the board will miss his wise counsel and support.”

Stierman came to the school district in the fall of 2019 from a similar secretary-treasurer position for a school district in Alberta.

Kevin Kaardal, superintendent/CEO of Central Okanagan Public Schools, said administrative staff are grateful for Stierman’s service to enhance education in the district.

“His prudence, diligence and commitment to public consultation ensured that providing students with a world-class education remained at the heart of all our planning decisions,” Kaardal said.

For his part, Stierman stated “it has been an honour” to work on the Central Okanagan Public Schools team.

“This team has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to our students and families in these challenging times,” Stierman stated.

His last day on the job will be April 1, while the recruitment process to fill the vacant position is underway.

Along with the administrator, a secretary-treasurer appointment is one that is voted on by school trustees.

