Several local retailers to start opening in Kelowna

The stores will have protocols in place to keep staff and customers safe

Businesses in Kelowna are making moves to reopen as provincial restrictions start to ease. Protocols will be in place to keep staff and customers safe, with physical distancing being one of the biggest considerations for local businesses.

Brick and mortar stores were closed for the last little while, but many local businesses were able to continue with online orders and contactless delivery.

If you’ve been home for some time and are looking to do something, here are some of the businesses slated to open in the next few days to start you off.

The Green Vanity – 1492 St. Paul Street

Now open, customers can come to the store to restock their beauty products. Owner Nikki Hunter said they will limit the number of customers that can come in. Products can be delivered or picked up, and virtual consultations will still be available.

frock & fellow – 441 Bernard Avenue

Consignment store frock & fellow will be opening on May 15. The store’s new hours are now Tuesday to Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Staff will only be allowing 12 people in the store at a time, and customers are required to use the hand sanitation station upon entry.

View this post on Instagram

may 15th opening 11-5

A post shared by frock.and.fellow (@frock.and.fellow) on

Lakehouse – 1264 Ellis Street

Lakehouse Home Store closed their Bernard Avenue location in mid-March, with the Cannery Lane location on Ellis Street remaining open for pickups. Both locations are now open.

Funktional – 447 Bernard Avenue

The gift shop is scheduled to open on May 15, with new opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Only six shoppers will be allowed into the store at a time to make it easier for physical distancing. Customers will also be required to use hand sanitation stations upon entry. Only staff are allowed to handle the products.

Morgane – 1393 Ellis Street

The boutique is now open with new hours of noon to 5:00 p.m. For those who want to shop without going into the store, call the store to book a private consultation.

Mosaic Books – 411 Bernard Avenue

Mosaic Books’ store has been closed for browsing since mid-March, but booklovers can still get their fill by ordering online and picking up their items at the store’s front door.

