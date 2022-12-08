Share-a-Meal at Kelowna’s JoeAnna’s House

Kelowna’s JoeAnna’s House is launching a new fundraising initiative with the emphasis on making it a fun and unique experience.

On Thursday, Dec. 8, JoeAnna’s House, part of the KGH Foundation, announced their new ‘Share-a-Meal’ program, giving people interested in volunteering to roll up their sleeves and help prepare meals with families staying at the house.

“Whether it’s a group of friends, colleagues, or members of a service club or team, Share-a-Meal is a way to give that ends in a healthy, nutritious meal for our guests,” said JoeAnna’s House Director Darlene Haslock.

Founded in 2019, JoeAnna’s House is a short-term, affordable accommodation for families who have loved ones in Kelowna General Hospital (KGH).

“The families who stay with us are welcome to prepare their own meals on-site or eat out,” said Haslock. “However, having a loved one in the hospital can be stressful and families may not take the time to prepare their own meals or they may choose less nutritious prepackaged options. Families welcome the opportunity to sit down for a meal prepared for them and to interact with other guests.”

Paul Weber, who’s with ADA International, has been helping the foundations for years by donating shampoos, soaps, and more. Now Paul and his wife Alison are stepping up to the new program.

“Alison is a two-time cancer survivor,” said Paul. “Back in 2019, I would pick her up after chemotherapy sessions at BC Cancer and I couldn’t help but notice the parking lot that was being transformed next door. And as the House was being built, I was absolutely amazed by the architecture and style. I knew I wanted to be a part of it and help in some way.”

Since opening in 2019, JoeAnna’s House has been a ‘home-away-from-home’ for more than 1,200 families.

“The beauty of the house is matched only by its warmth and welcoming feel,” said Alison. “It has a way of cheering you up, and making you feel just a little bit better the moment you step inside.”

“We discussed how we wanted to give back this holiday season and considered several charities,” said Paul. “But Alison and I both love to cook and we wanted to do something different to show our support. The Share a Meal program to support JoeAnna’s House was a perfect fit for us.”

JoeAnna’s House is supported completely by community donations. To sign-up for Share-a-Meal or for more information at joeannashouse.com/share-a-meal/.

