Rhonda Zakala from the YMCA of Okanagan (2nd left) is presented with a $6,500 cheque from the Delcourt Advisory Group at ScotiaMcLeod: (L-R) Grant Delcourt, Wendy Delcourt, Lindsay Carle, Alex Walford, Megan Lundy, Rebecca Ashley and John Guidolin.

Sharing the wealth to help local children

Kelowna company donates to the YMCA Okanagan

A local company has decided to share the wealth with the YMCA.

Grant and Wendy Delcourt presented the YMCA of Okanagan with a cheque for $6,500 to benefit local children and youth who need financial support to access Y child care, employment, health, learn to swim and leadership programs.

Lindsay Carle, administrative associate for Delcourt Advisory Group at ScotiaMcLeod Wealth Management, nominated the YMCA for funding through their Share the Wealth program.

“Our team at Delcourt Wealth Management believes that it is our business to enrich lives, not just in the professional advice we give, but also through personal community involvement,” said Carle. “We have proudly supported the YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign for many years as we see the impact the Y makes in changing the lives of underprivileged children early on, ensuring they too have the same opportunities to succeed in school and in life.”

ScotiaMcLeod’s Charitable Foundation Share the Wealth fund was established to inspire ScotiaMcLeod employees to not only contribute to their communities but make a profound difference where they live through volunteerism and giving.

The YMCA relies on community support to ensure quality programs are accessible to all.

To learn more about the YMCA Strong Kids Campaign, visit ymcaokanagan.ca.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bluebird days on Apex Mountain

Just Posted

Rockets edge Ams for 13th straight win at home

Conner Bruggen-Cate and Carsen Twarynski score twice each in 5-4 victory, the Rockets 6th in a row

Sharing the wealth to help local children

Kelowna company donates to the YMCA Okanagan

Kelowna airport numbers sky-high in 2017

Forget the “Drive to 1.6 Million Passengers,” YLW set to top 1.9 million

West Kelowna student awarded boating scholarship

Nic Meakin was given a Glenn Spartz Scholarship from the Boating BC Association

Serious crash closes Highway 97 in Peachland

Two people were taken to hospital following a collision on Highway 97

Bluebird days on Apex Mountain

Check out what skiers are excited for on Apex Mountain near Penticton

Province files lawsuit against Kamloops nursing home

Province files lawsuit against Kamloops nursing home operator for deadly 2015 assault

Penticton men successfully reach Kilimanjaro summit

Penticton men endured mental and physical obstacles to reach the top

Staged layoffs at Mount Polley in 2018 will impact 78 jobs

Mount Polley Mine is beginning staged lay-offs to pay for projects it must complete because of the 2014 breach.

BREAKING: Father charged in Victoria Christmas Day killings

Andrew Robert Douglas Berry, 43, charged with two counts of second degree murder.

Hergott: Targeting driver’s attitudes

Lawyer Paul Hergott takes issue with how drivers act behind the wheel

Artist compares TTC censorship on installation to North Korea

The Toronto Transit Commission hits the red light on a subway art installation that has been in the works since 2009

Reconciliation hits stage, screens with touring production

Global audience invited to interact with Vancouver cast in final production this March

Albas: Why did the PM meet with Joshua Boyle?

Conservative MP Dan Albas questions why the Prime Minister held a secret meeting

Most Read