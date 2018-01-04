Sharing the wealth to help local children

Rhonda Zakala from the YMCA of Okanagan (2nd left) is presented with a $6,500 cheque from the Delcourt Advisory Group at ScotiaMcLeod: (L-R) Grant Delcourt, Wendy Delcourt, Lindsay Carle, Alex Walford, Megan Lundy, Rebecca Ashley and John Guidolin.

A local company has decided to share the wealth with the YMCA.

Grant and Wendy Delcourt presented the YMCA of Okanagan with a cheque for $6,500 to benefit local children and youth who need financial support to access Y child care, employment, health, learn to swim and leadership programs.

Lindsay Carle, administrative associate for Delcourt Advisory Group at ScotiaMcLeod Wealth Management, nominated the YMCA for funding through their Share the Wealth program.

“Our team at Delcourt Wealth Management believes that it is our business to enrich lives, not just in the professional advice we give, but also through personal community involvement,” said Carle. “We have proudly supported the YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign for many years as we see the impact the Y makes in changing the lives of underprivileged children early on, ensuring they too have the same opportunities to succeed in school and in life.”

ScotiaMcLeod’s Charitable Foundation Share the Wealth fund was established to inspire ScotiaMcLeod employees to not only contribute to their communities but make a profound difference where they live through volunteerism and giving.

The YMCA relies on community support to ensure quality programs are accessible to all.

To learn more about the YMCA Strong Kids Campaign, visit ymcaokanagan.ca.

