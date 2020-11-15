Shop local online and support Penticton artists

Find local art and gifts in Penticton without leaving your home

The Penticton Arts Council is still accepting local artists who wish to be a part of a new online directory showcasing local talent. (Pentictonartscouncil.com)

The Penticton and District Community Arts Council is encouraging residents to shop local this holiday season using their “LoveLocalArt” online directory.

The arts council’s online directory is “your go-to spot for galleries and artists of all kinds,” offering locals a place to find and purchase gifts from local artists, galleries and shops.

Using the directory, people can purchase unique handcrafted goods, book a musician or music lessons, commission an illustration, poem, or painting, decorate with crafts and even discover books by local authors.

“We are blessed with a rich and varied local art scene with something truly for everyone,” said arts council administrator Bethany Handfield.

“Let’s make a real difference this holiday season and shop local keeping dollars circulating in our community,”

Artists who would like to be part of the LoveLocalArt online directory can sign up for free at

pentictonartscouncil.com.

