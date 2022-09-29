Stock photo

Shredding it up for Lake Country Lions

If you have a pile of confidential or personal documents you aren’t sure how to dispose of, you’re in luck this weekend.

The Lions Club is hosting a Community Shred Day on Oct. 1.

Shredding will happen on-site courtesy of Interior Mobile Shredding at the Winfield Memorial Hall.

Shredding is by donation or $5 per box.

All proceeds from the day will support the Lake Country – Winfield Lions Community Fund.

Get rid of those confidential papers Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

