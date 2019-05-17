Shuswap woman seeks new legs, feet for beloved pet duck and chicken

A Salmon Arm woman is teaming up with the local Makerspace to create prosthetic legs and feet for a chicken and duck living on her farm.

Christina Hallam lives with her husband Corwin and more than 60 farm birds on her hobby farm in Tappen, west of Salmon Arm.

Christina explains how last winter, when temperatures dropped as low as -20 C, two of her birds – a hen named Columbus and a duck named Millie – received severe frostbite on their legs and toes, and the most damaged areas had to be removed.

Read more: Prosthetic gives duckling a new leg up on life

Read more: VIDEO: Ducks on the road? Waddle they do?

A few months later, Christina started to think about ways to help her birds walk normally again. She went so far as to buy a toy Tyrannosaurus Rex and a King Kong gorilla from a thrift store, intending to repurpose the plastic legs for her birds.

Soon after purchasing the toys, Christina posted to a Shuswap Facebook page on a whim, asking if anyone had access to a 3D printer and might be able to custom design some prosthetics for Columbus and Millie. To her surprise, commenters quickly identified individuals and companies that could help.

“I got a really tremendous response I was quite impressed. I didn’t think there were many 3D printers out there,” said Christina. “This innovation company private messaged me and said they might be able to help me out.”

The organization that reached out to Christina was the Salmon Arm Innovation Centre, whose staff have enthusiastically offered their 3D printing services and know-how.

“I think it’s a great opportunity because who doesn’t like cute ducks?” said Thomas Briginshaw, executive director of the Salmon Arm Innovation Centre. “If we can help them get feet, of course we’d be happy to help and print whatever we can.”

Read more: Lake Country family sad they can’t keep their pet chickens

Read more: What makes chickens happy? University of Guelph researchers try to find out

Regarding the challenges that 3D printing prosthetic chicken and duck legs presents, the Innovation Centre is open to working with animal specialists to create the right kind of foot for the bird. There are also 3D printing plans that already exist online that could be modified for each unique leg.

“I think we can do it, I hope we can do it. I think it’s a cool project and something that will give the 3D printers who come here regularly something to work on too,” Briginshaw said.

The planning and design process between Christina and the Innovation Centre is to start next week.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Christina Hallam cradles her duck Millie at her hobby farm on May 15 in Salmon Arm. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Christina Hallam gives a peck to her hen Columbus at her Tappen hobby farm. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Christina Hallam’s pet chicken Columbus lost her toes last winter due to frostbite. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Okanagan teen seeks help in finding missing emotional support ferret

Just Posted

Social media enraged with string of break-ins at Big White

Several reports have been made of thefts at multiple residences

Okanagan mayors urge citizens to conserve water

Annual “Make Water Work” campaign teaches valley residents sustainable gardening

Kelowna’s Water Park re-opens for May long weekend

After $410,000 in renovations, the park will reopen Saturday

Dogs of Kelowna: Eddie

Meet Eddie, just one of the amazing dogs you can find living in the City of Kelowna

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain expected to continue

Keep your umbrellas handy, Environment Canada is calling for a 30 per cent chance of showers throughout the weekend.

One person dead, others injured after multi-vehicle crash on Coquihalla Highway

Paramedics took six people to hospital, including two in critical condition

Update: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Fashion Fridays: White sneakers

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. lifeguard nicknamed ‘Eddie Spaghetti’ facing multiple child sex offences

RCMP strongly believe there are additional victims

Canada ‘encouraged’ in tariff war with U.S. on metals but no solution in sight

Chrystia Freeland, Justin Trudeau and others have branded the tariffs as illegal, absurd and insulting

Electric cars are 80% cheaper to fuel than gas vehicles: BC Hydro

BC Hydro crunched the numbers, and thousands can be saved each year by ditching gas-guzzlers, a report says

Free training and a job – care aide incentives at Okanagan longterm care centre

Haven Hill care facility has received a grant to fund 16 care aide training spaces

Okanagan teen seeks help in finding missing emotional support ferret

The ferret has been missing since midnight on Monday, May 13

Wildfire evacuation alerts rescinded in the South Okanagan

The Richter Creek wildfire is now 100 per cent contained

Most Read