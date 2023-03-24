Sicamous and Kelowna lighting up in purple for epilepsy awareness

The Sicamous roundabout off Main Street and Highway 1 will turn purple on Sunday, March 26 in support of International Purple Day for Epilepsy Awareness. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News)

Two communities in the Okanagan-Shuswap will be lighting up purple for epilepsy awareness.

Sicamous and Kelowna will join communities across the province in lighting up notable landmarks in a purple show of support for people living with epilepsy.

Kelowna’s Visitor Centre will turn purple on Sunday, March 26, International Purple Day for Epilepsy Awareness, and Sicamous’ roundabout structure on Highway 97A and Main Street will also light up in shades of purple the same day.

March is Epilepsy Awareness Month in Canada. International Purple Day wraps up the month by bringing communities together to better understand the way epilepsy affects people around the world and to dispel myths and fears about the neurological disorder.

In 2008, nine-year-old Cassidy Megan founded International Purple Day. She wanted to show people living with epilepsy that they are not alone, said the BC Epilepsy Society.

Every year, people wear purple and participate in events to raise awareness in their communities, and buildings and landmarks light up in purple to show solidarity with the BC Epilepsy Society and the cause. A full list of buildings in communities around B.C. that will shine purple on March 26 is available at bcepilepsy.com.

READ MORE: Salmon Arm sending host of athletes to compete in BC Winter Games in Vernon

READ MORE: B.C. teen publishes book about loss to help others her age process grief

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

British ColumbiaKelownaSicamous