Sicamous seven-year-old fills grandparents’ shopping cart after contest win

When her grandparents won an Askew’s Foods gift card, Alexandra Lee got to handle the shopping

Alexandra “Annabelle” Lee and her grandpa Bryan Weightman enjoyed a shopping spree at the Sicamous Askew’s foods location after Weightman won a draw for a gift card. (Submitted)

What would a seven-year-old girl buy if she was turned loose in a grocery store with hundreds of dollars at her disposal?

A pair of grandparents in Sicamous found out after handing over the gift card they won for the Sicamous Askew’s to their granddaughter, and telling her to handle the grocery shopping on Saturday, Jan. 23.

Every time he leaves Askew’s with his groceries, Bryan Weightman drops his receipt in the box for the grocery store’s weekly prize draw. On the receipt he writes his own name and the name of his granddaughter, Alexandra Lee, who he calls by her middle name Annabelle.

According to Weightman’s wife Eileen Milliken, all of the contest entries paid off winning a $250 gift card which allowed Weightman to take his granddaughter on a shopping spree.

Weightman pulled the shopping cart as Lee loaded it with items ranging from practical groceries to sentimental gifts. In the produce aisle she picked out carrots, a favourite part of her school lunches, but also got adventurous with a pomegranate. The cart was also loaded with a small stuffed toy, Ichiban noodles and flowers as a present for Milliken.

Milliken said she was overjoyed with the flowers and with the prize from Askew’s which helped cut into the grocery bill and create a fun afternoon for grandfather and granddaughter alike.



