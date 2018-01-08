Silverstar ‘promposal’ caught on tape

A Vernon teen enlisted the help of Silverstar to pull off the perfect promposal

Two Vernon high school student’s special moment was caught on camera and shared for the world to see this week.

Tyler de Boer enlisted the help of Silverstar’s Silver Fox to plan the perfect ‘promposal’ on skates.

Tyler told his girlfriend Sydney Embleton that to celebrate their 10-month anniversary he brought her to Silverstar to ask her a special question.

“I got one question for you Syd. Will you go to grad with me?”

He then points out Silver Fox who is waiting off to the side holding a sign that reads “Grad?”.

Embleton appears shocked by the sweet surprise and replies, “Oh my gosh, yes!”.

Check out the special moment below.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Winter Classic Hockey Jamboree wins big for BC Children’s Hospital

Just Posted

Smart phone thief strikes at bus stop

Kelowna RCMP say they are investigating after a woman had her phone stolen out of her hand

Cops find fentanyl and more after traffic stop

Kelowna cops were alerted to an erratic driver and seized a variety of narcotics

Police seek additional victims of ‘suspicious circumstances’

Kelowna RCMP say two men tried to open the doors of a mini-van while it was moving

Last day for Kelowna Sears store

The once-popular retail chain is closing all its store across the country

Vehicle stripped on Kelowna forest road

“Whoever did this was prepared.”

Cleared for landing, a pilot’s view

Take a look a this pilot’s video of a plane landing in Kelowna

Load spilled on Highway 97

Accident in Vernon sees logging truck load strewn across road

Heat fall to ‘Wolves, Huskies up next

UBCO basketball teams are home this weekend to Saskatchewan

Silverstar ‘promposal’ caught on tape

A Vernon teen enlisted the help of Silverstar to pull off the perfect promposal

Column: Swedish hockey captain missed the silver lining

Sportsmanship is also a skill that needs practice after Lias Andersson threw his silver medal into the crowd

UPDATED: B.C. seeks study on a particularly powerful greenhouse gas

Province wants info on nitrogen trifluoride, which is 17,000 times more potent than carbon monoxide

B.C. man struck by car and carried on hood for two blocks

Two Williams Lake residents are in custody following an alleged hit-and-run

Female MPs unsure what #MeToo movement means for Parliament Hill: survey

One-third of them said it was difficult to evaluate the harassment complaints process

Okanagan hockey fraudster’s health complicates sentencing

Michael Elphicke’s terminal kidney failure has made completing a pre-sentence report difficult

Most Read