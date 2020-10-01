Six garbage bags of trash removed from Kelowna’s waterfront

A group of volunteers fetched six large garbage bins full of garbage from Kelowna’s waterfront, last week.

This is the third time in three years the Kelowna Yacht Club (KYC) has participated in a shoreline cleanup.

This year, the cleanup, which took place Sept. 26, gave the yacht club an opportunity to give back to the community, and environment.

It also provided about 40 members of the club and community an opportunity to come together in a safe and socially-distanced manner, “to remove garbage and harmful materials from Kelowna’s downtown shoreline.”

“We are grateful to have our Clubhouse on the downtown waterfront and we want to do our part to maintain this beautiful area, not just for our members but for the community we are proud to be a part of,” said KYC Environmental Committee Chair Christian Brix.

The group explained in a release on Oct. 1 that some of the most interesting finds included a bowling shoe and a pair of jeans. Volunteers then enjoyed a complimentary lunch in the Kelowna Yacht Club Member Lounge following the clean-up.

The Kelowna Yacht Club says it is committed to taking the necessary steps to protect the local ecosystem and continually improve environmental performance.

“Our Environmental Committee plays a key role in ensuring the Club and its programs are environmentally conscious as we strive to be a leader in eco-friendly management,” said the club.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

Six garbage bags of trash removed from Kelowna's waterfront

Most Read