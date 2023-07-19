Ski club celebrates women new to Vernon

Kim Taylor (left), volunteer for both VDICSS and Sovereign Lake Nordic Club; Tara Fulop, Sovereign board member; Amelia Sirianni, VDICSS executive director; and Anetha Kashuba, VDICSS community connections coordinator. (Contributed)

Lucky for some local ladies, who were celebrated and supported recently.

Vernon and District Immigrant and Community Services Society (VDICSS) had the opportunity to join with Sovereign Lake Nordic Club to celebrate International Women’s Day 2023.

As part of the celebration, Sovereign Lake offered women complimentary day passes, guided trail tours and a 50 per cent discount on rentals, providing them with a unique opportunity to enjoy the breathtaking outdoor scenery.

The club also collected trail fees as a donation to VDICSS. The donation of just under $2,000 enables the organization to enhance their women’s programming and provide more support to newcomer women.

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Sovereign Lake Nordic Club and other organizations to promote diversity, inclusivity, and community involvement,” said Amelia Sirianni, VDICSS executive director.

For more information on the society and the services they provide, visit vdicss.org.

