Pam Wenzel leads friends Anna Wasiuta, Lynne Gulliford and Ann Polson in a physically distanced line-dance practise, protected from the rain by the picnic shelter at Blackburn Park on Monday morning, May 25, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Snapshot: Distanced dancing in Salmon Arm
Friends use picnic shelter at Blackburn Park for safe practice
Pam Wenzel leads friends Anna Wasiuta, Lynne Gulliford and Ann Polson in a physically distanced line-dance practise, protected from the rain by the picnic shelter at Blackburn Park on Monday morning, May 25, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Salmon Arm
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here
Pam Wenzel leads friends Anna Wasiuta, Lynne Gulliford and Ann Polson in a physically distanced line-dance practise, protected from the rain by the picnic shelter at Blackburn Park on Monday morning, May 25, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)