Snapshot: Seven-year-old boy recognized for rescue on Shuswap Lake

Sicamous RCMP present Cody Krabbendam with certificate for bravery

Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil and Cpl. Wade Fisher present seven-year-old Cody Krabbendam of Ranchero with an award for bravery on Wednesday, July 22.

The award, a Detachment Commander Certificate of Appreciation for Bravery, was given to Krabbendam for his actions of Saturday, July 11 when he jumped into Shuswap Lake at Sicamous’ Beach Park to save another boy from drowning. The successful rescue was aided by the boys’ families and friends of the Krabbendams.

McNeil said he would also be looking into nominating Cody for a Canadian Red Cross Rescuer Award.

Read more: Brave 7-year-old Shuswap boy rescues older child from drowning near Sicamous beach

Read more: Bikers Are Buddies set up in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
History in photos: Constructon of Kelowna Line

Just Posted

Tickets for Dream Lottery include homes in Okanagan

The winner has the option to choose one of eight grand prizes

Kelowna hockey celebrities aim to hit a home run for JoeAnna’s House

Two former NHL players are hosting Homebase 2.0, an online 50/ 50 lottery where half the proceeds go to charity

Snapshot: Seven-year-old boy recognized for rescue on Shuswap Lake

Sicamous RCMP present Cody Krabbendam with certificate for bravery

Two individuals with COVID-19 traced to District on Bernard in Kelowna

The two individuals visited the District on July 12 and July 13

‘Give turtles a brake’: Conservation group asking motorists to slow down

Nature Conservancy of Canada is asking people to slow down and help turtles cross the road

Another $1 billion borrowed for B.C. municipalities, transit

Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid

COVID-19: Rental order coming, B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death

‘We failed him:’ Saskatchewan health officials sorry over B.C. man’s drowning death

The final moments of Samwel Uko’s life have been detailed in documents provided to his family

Caravan postpones summer show as Okanagan theatre takes a loss

Curtain remains closed and fundraiser campaign started to help local farm theatre

Struggling South Okanagan real estate market rebounds in June

New report by real estate board shows rebound of local housing market in June 2020

Princeton man who stole money from firefighters now accused of not paying it back

A man who was sentenced to community service, in 2019, after robbing… Continue reading

Rally held outside Victoria hospital for Indigenous man allegedly denied medical care

A First Nations member of the Canadian Armed forces was denied respectful care says family

Highway of Tears memorial totem pole to be raised in northern B.C.

Totem pole will stand overlooking the Skeena river, providing place for families to visit, remember

Straight from DeHart

Abougoush opens two auto body repair shops

Most Read