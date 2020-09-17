South Okanagan Dragon Boat Festival marks what would have been 20th year

The Penticton Dragonboat Festival would have celebrated its 20th year over Sept. 12 and 13.
Instead, COVID-19 put the festival on hold for the year.
To mark what would have been their festival, the organizers and local dragon boaters put together a socially-distanced sprint on Skaha Lake.
Two members of Penticton Dragon Boat piloted the 450-kilogram vessel, which usually holds 20 paddlers and a steersperson.
The festival is now scheduled to celebrate its 20th year in 2021 on Sept. 11 and 12.
To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.
@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.