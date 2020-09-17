The 2020 Penticton Dragon Boat Festival will not be held due to coronavirus. (Western News file photo)

South Okanagan Dragon Boat Festival marks what would have been 20th year

COVID-19 forced the festival to postpone until 2021

The Penticton Dragonboat Festival would have celebrated its 20th year over Sept. 12 and 13.

Instead, COVID-19 put the festival on hold for the year.

To mark what would have been their festival, the organizers and local dragon boaters put together a socially-distanced sprint on Skaha Lake.

Two members of Penticton Dragon Boat piloted the 450-kilogram vessel, which usually holds 20 paddlers and a steersperson.

READ MORE: Penticton Dragon Boat Festival remains hopeful for 2020 event

The festival is now scheduled to celebrate its 20th year in 2021 on Sept. 11 and 12.

Boating

HODGE: This loss of a friend really hurts

