An RCMP officer was assaulted during an arrest of an impaired driver on Sept. 28. (Black Press File)

South Okanagan-Similkameen mountie assaulted by alleged impaired driver

The officer was responding to reports of a collision in Cawston

A Keremeos police officer was assaulted by an alleged impaired driver in Cawston on Sept. 28.

The 48-year-old Cawston resident faces charges of assaulting a police officer, impaired operation of a motor vehicle and failing to comply with his probation order.

The officer was responding to a report of a vehicle collision on Newton Road in Cawston.

When he arrived, the officer saw the man in the driver’s seat of a pick-up truck parked on the side of the road. The officer also saw smoke coming from the engine.

READ MORE: Police watchdog investigating after man injured in Penticton RCMP cells

The rear tires had caught on debris, but were still continuously spinning from the driver applying the gas pedal.

After the driver turned off the vehicle, and presenting to the officer as being impaired, he was directed to exit the vehicle.

Once he got out of the truck, he became aggressive, including at one point hitting the officer in the face before he was arrested.

He is scheduled to appear in Penticton Provincial Court on Dec. 16, 2020.

To report a typo, email: editor@keremeosreview.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan man killed in motorcycle crash after returning home from memorial ride

Just Posted

West Kelowna’s Grizzli Winery to launch take-home floral creations workshop

The Workshop teaches the community to build creations such as table centerpieces and vase arrangements

Morning Start: The Killer’s “Mr. Brightside” Lyrics Repeat Because of Procrastination

Your morning start for Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2020

Peachland resident finds severed bear paw on driveway

Tracie Gordon thought it was a Halloween prank, but it turned out to be a real bear paw

Kelowna RCMP investigating alleged group attack on teenager

A 14-year-old boy claims he was attacked by a group of teens Friday night

14th anniversary of Kelowna man’s sudden disappearance

Aaron Derbyshire was out with friends on Sept. 30, 2006, and hasn’t been seen since

Orange Shirt Society launches first textbook on residential school history

Phyllis Webstad and Joan Sorley worked on the 156-page book to help educate students

South Okanagan-Similkameen mountie assaulted by alleged impaired driver

The officer was responding to reports of a collision in Cawston

Okanagan teen wheels along for new playground

Aiden Satterthwaite hopes to unicycle 41 kms to raise money for playground in Valley of the Sun

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

More sex abuse charges laid against B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’

Investigators now focussing efforts on alleged victims within the Glad Tidings Church community

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Experts worry social restrictions might be tough to swallow after months of freedom

COVID-19 cases back on the rise in Canada

Orange Shirt Day lessons of past in today’s classrooms

Phyllis Webstad, who attended St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School in British Columbia, is credited for creating the movement

Greens’ Furstenau fires at NDP, Liberals on pandemic recovery, sales tax promise

She also criticized the NDP economic recovery plan, arguing it abandons the tourism industry

Most Read