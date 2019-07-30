Spectacular humpback breach caught off B.C. island

A humpback whale breaches right in front of Dreamspeaker 2, a 72’ sailboat owned by Robert Millington of Campbell River. The spectacular moment occurred off the south end of Cortes Island. Photo by Jos Krynen/Eagle Eye Adventures

Robert Millington got the show of a lifetime while out on his 72 foot sailboat Dreamspeaker 2 on Sunday.

While cruising off the south end of Cortes Island, a humpback whale breached right in front of the Campbell River-based vessel – numerous times. The spectacular sight was captured by Jos Krynen, owner and operator of Eagle Eye Adventures, a whale watching tour operator based in Campbell River.

Millington is calling the whale a “hyper-humpie” for how active it was.

“I’d taken a group of friends out for a day trip, to sail for a bit and in search of whales. There were a handful of humpbacks in the area – we got lucky with this one’s performance,” he said.

