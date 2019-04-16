Spelling Bee causing a buzz in Okanagan

Robert Foord was a “reasonable” speller growing up, but the Kal Tire president admits spell check can be a handy tool.

Yet Foord and his Auto Correct team won’t have that resource to rely on as they take part in the 12th annual Adult Spelling Bee Challenge on Wednesday, April 24.

See: Vernon adult Spelling Bee Challenge is back

The event will see teams of eight work together to determine the correct spelling of words, all in support of the Literacy Society of the North Okanagan.

“We’ve always been in the top 30,” jokes Luke Davis, returning to the Auto Correct team for his fourth year.

There are 24 teams signed up so far for the event, so the Kal Tire team stats might just improve.

But organizers are hoping to draw some new teams to the annual fundraiser.

“It would be great to get some new blood,” said Wendy Aasen, executive director of the Literacy Society.

The funds raised support a variety of initiatives aimed at improving literacy among all ages and stages locally. Such as One-to-One Reading at elementary schools, Books for Babies and Computer Literacy training. Plus there are efforts to provide even more programs.

See: Telus supports second chapter of Vernon reading program

“We would like to expand into financial literacy because there is a need in the community,” said Aasen.

Like many of the programs offered, the Spelling Bee puts a focus on fun while providing an educational experience.

Costumes are encouraged for the 7:30 a.m. team-building event, which includes a hearty breakfast and photo booth at the Prestige Vernon Lodge.

“Some of the words are tricky for sure,” said Shawneen Inglis, a second-year Auto Correct who is most intimidated by the Queen Bees team.

See: Bees, Eggheads spell beautifully

Adds teammate Nikki Kinakin: “Assume they are trying to trick you.”

To register for the event or for more information visit www.literacysociety.ca. The cost is $125 or $1,000 for a team of eight. Sponsorships are also sought for students to take part.

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.