File photo

Spending the holidays solo this year? We have you covered

Here are a few ways to spend your solo Christmas

Spending Christmas alone and away from family this year?

Don’t worry there are plenty of things to keep you busy to make the day fly by!

Tandava Yoga Kelowna

Start off the day with a free yoga class at 11:30 a.m. for 75 minutes you will be able to breathe your way to bliss

Knox Mountain

Go for a hike up Knox and catch that fresh holiday air.

Stuart Park Ice Rink

Strap on those skates and get some exercise

Waterfront Park

After ice skating head for a walk along the lakefront

Before the wildfires.

Christmas with the stars

There is no better place to spend the day then in a dark movie theatre with reclining seats, slip on over, grab some popcorn and catch a movie!

_____

There are so many dinners you can attend and there are sure to be a few others flying solo.

Arion Therapeutic Farms

Will be hosting a vegan Christmas potluck and will be open all day.

Meet at the Creative Centre that is overlooking the llamas and goats, bring your favourite vegan dish and make new friends!

The potluck begins at 3 p.m. and guests are asked to arrive at 2:30 p.m.

To RSVP visit the event page on Facebook.

Dinner at The Cove Lakeside Resort

Follow your nose to West Kelowna for this delicious dinner

Chinese Food

Nothing says Christmas like a feast! Head down to your favourite Chinese restaurant to celebrate Christmas. Be sure to call ahead though to see if they are accepting dine in customers or just for pick-up and delivery.

And for after dinner…

Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

Hit up Doc’s after 8 p.m. for a few drinks and a party to end the night after all of those delicious Christmas meals.

Did we miss something that you love to do on Christmas if you are flying solo? Let us know in the comments below.

Happy Holidays from our family at Kelowna Capital News to yours.

