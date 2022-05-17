Spice up your neighbourhood through Kelowna’s grant program

Applications for fall projects through the Neighourhood Grants program are still available through the City of Kelowna.(Photo/City of Kelowna)

Looking for the means to beautify your neighbourhood?

Kelowna residents interested in creating neighbourhood enhancement projects can apply through the Neighbourhood Grant program.

Applications for fall projects are due June 3. Offered in partnership with the Central Okanagan Foundation, the grants provide up to $1,500 in matching funds to groups of neighbours interested in enhancement projects.

Grants awarded during the fall cycle will support projects taking place from August to November. Project ideas include seed exchange libraries, portable play boxes, alley beautifications, murals, canning parties, art nights and more.

If you’re not ready to submit an application but still want to connect with your neighbours, the City of Kelowna’s Neighbourhood Event program provides access to staff and equipment such as tables, chairs and tents to help make your neighbourhood event a success. Event spaces are still available for summer and fall.

For smaller gatherings, residents can request a Meet your Street Kit. It provides resources for building connections with your neighbours wherever you live, be it a street block or an apartment building. The kit is still available for most weekends this summer.

For more information about building strong neighbourhoods visit the City of Kelowna website.

