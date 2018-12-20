Those seeking Christmas light displays in Salmon Arm will want to drive by 2320 1st Ave. NE. Homeowner Terry Bonar’s love of Christmas shines brightly across her front yard, adorned in a variety of illuminated, inflatable and animatronic decorations. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Spirit of Christmas shared in lights

Salmon Arm resident Terry Bonar’s love of Christmas illuminates the night

Terry Bonar’s love of Christmas shines brightly for all to see.

There’s a tendency for vehicles to slow down when passing by Bonar’s 2320 First Ave. NE address, especially in the evening when her massive collection of Christmas decorations comes to life across her front yard, on her house and garages. There are all kinds of inflatables, including a singing Christmas tree, Santas and snowmen of different types and sizes, angels, trees, snowflakes and more, predominantly illuminated by LEDs.

“I just love Christmas, I really love Christmas, and I love doing it outside because it gives so much joy to people,” says Bonar, who explains it all began roughly in 2006 with a strand of Christmas lights. However, it was a few inflatable decorations at Halloween, and the response they received, that really got her going.

Related: PHOTOS: B.C. lights up for the holiday season

“It started with my next-door neighbours, the little boys – I started with four Halloween blowups and he would come every day and hug everyone,” said Bonar. “They can’t wait to have these come up. So it just got bigger and bigger…”

Bonar says she begins decorating after Halloween. The process includes decorating the inside of her house with 11 full- sized trees, each with a different theme.

Outside, the light show began on Dec. 1 and runs until Dec. 26, turning on around 4:30 p.m. and running to 9-ish.

Asked what the neighbours think, Bonar says they love it.

“They think it’s just wonderful, and every person that has seen it thinks it’s great,” said Bonar. “One little four-year-old came up and said, ‘Does Santa live here?’”

Related: In photos: Downtown Salmon Arm tree lighting

Bonar says she acquires her decorations throughout the year, either at sales or thrift stores. She couldn’t say how many individual decorations she has, but she’s always looking for more, and will take donations of decorations in good, working condition.

For next year, in addition to setting up her growing collection of Christmas trimmings, Bonar is considering adding a donation box to raise money for the food bank.

“I was thinking, once I get the inside done, because it’s pretty cool, they could go through and out and then just do that for the food bank.”

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Those seeking Christmas light displays in Salmon Arm will want to drive by 2320 First Ave NE. Homeowner Terry Bonar’s love of Christmas shines brightly across her front yard, adorned in a variety of illuminated, inflatable and animatronic decorations. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
North Okanagan-Shuswap student committee speaks to the benefit of volunteerism

Just Posted

Okanagan ChristmasFest gives big

The inaugural fundraiser raised both money and food

Kelowna Drug Unit intercepts two Independent Soldiers Gang members with drugs

A search warrant resulted in the intercepted drugs alleged to be for trafficking

Kelowna MLA happy to hear referendum results for electoral system

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick was happy to hear that B.C. residents… Continue reading

SHOP LOCAL CONTEST: Win $500 worth of Kelowna’s ‘wish list’ items

Contest runs until Dec. 20

B.C. referendum rejects proportional representation

Voters support first-past-the-post by 61.3 per cent

One person trapped as B.C. city’s pier smashed in windstorm

Search and rescue crews on the way to rescue person stuck in White Rock storm

Straight from DeHart

When one door closes in the local restaurant scene, another opens.

North Okanagan-Shuswap student committee speaks to the benefit of volunteerism

District Me to We Committee work to fund charitable projects at home and abroad

Spirit of Christmas shared in lights

Salmon Arm resident Terry Bonar’s love of Christmas illuminates the night

Results coming today on B.C. voting system referendum

Premier John Horgan says turnout is enough to decide on proportional representation

UPDATED: 300,000 without power due to B.C. wind storm

Most of the outages are in the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island

Health Canada releases draft regulations for edible cannabis products

Edibles will legalized for sale in Canada no later than Oct. 17, 2019

New B.C. highway webcams added in time for holiday travel

Fort St. James, Houston, Cranbrook, Victoria views added to DriveBC network

Bah humbug: Canadians’ donations to charity down 30% since 2006

B.C. placed 54th overall in a ranking of charitable generosity of North American regions

Most Read