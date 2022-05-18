Kelowna's three water parks will be open until the Labour Day Weekend. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Splashing, summer fun set for Saturday in Kelowna

The city’s three splash parks are opening for the season.

The sound of giggles, splashing water, and the sight of laughing children and smiling parents are about to be seen and heard throughout Kelowna.

The city’s waterparks will open for the summer season on Saturday (May 21). City Park Waterpark (1600 Abbott Street), Ben Lee Waterpark (900 Houghton Road) and Quilchena Splash Park (347 Quilchena Drive) will be open daily, weather permitting, through to the Labour Day weekend.

Hours of operation are May 21 to June 19, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and June 20 to September 5, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Waterparks are not staffed, and parents or guardians are asked to remain on-site and supervise while children play at water or splash parks.

For the latest hours and updates, visit the City of Kelowna website.

Read More: Vaccine clinic open for kids in Kelowna today

Read More: Go Fish! for kids is back in Central Okanagan

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaKelownaRecreationSummerWater

Previous story
Real estate owners can be rewarded for going green in Kelowna
Next story
75 years and counting Kiwanis club celebrates in Kelowna

Just Posted

(Photo - Kiwanis Club of the Central Okanagan/Facebook)
75 years and counting Kiwanis club celebrates in Kelowna

City of Kelowna recently finalized a deal to purchase property at 265 Leon Ave. (Photo/HM Commercial)
Courtyard next to Kelowna Gospel Mission sold to city

Vehicles are seen as they drive along the Coquihalla Highway Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Highways through southern British Columbia’s mountain passes looked more like mid-winter than mid-May as Environment Canada advised another five more centimetres of snow was expected before the latest unseasonable weather eased. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Warning for up to 10cm of snow on Coquihalla and Highway 3

Kelowna's three water parks will be open until the Labour Day Weekend. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Splashing, summer fun set for Saturday in Kelowna