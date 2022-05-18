Splashing, summer fun set for Saturday in Kelowna

The city’s three splash parks are opening for the season.

The sound of giggles, splashing water, and the sight of laughing children and smiling parents are about to be seen and heard throughout Kelowna.

The city’s waterparks will open for the summer season on Saturday (May 21). City Park Waterpark (1600 Abbott Street), Ben Lee Waterpark (900 Houghton Road) and Quilchena Splash Park (347 Quilchena Drive) will be open daily, weather permitting, through to the Labour Day weekend.

Hours of operation are May 21 to June 19, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and June 20 to September 5, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Waterparks are not staffed, and parents or guardians are asked to remain on-site and supervise while children play at water or splash parks.

For the latest hours and updates, visit the City of Kelowna website.

