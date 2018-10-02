Spooktacular pumpkin walk moves to Mission Creek Regional Park

Abby King takes part in the Maple Ridge branch of the BC SPCA’s pumpkin carving party Sunday afternoon. (Colleen Flanagan/The NEWS)

The Spooktacular Pumpkin Walk is being held on Sunday, Oct. 28 at a new location in the Central Okanagan. The eerily-lit gourds will be lining paths in Mission Creek Regional Park, along Springfield Road in Kelowna.

Drop off your creatively carved pumpkin with a LED tea light inside at the park between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. If you don’t have a pumpkin we will have limited pumpkins available between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. that you can carve and place along the trails for the Pumpkin Walk

Dress in your Halloween costume, bring a flashlight as the park will be dark and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. walk the paths lit by pumpkins. Cast your vote for the best pumpkin in the categories of funniest, scariest, and most original jack-o-lantern.

You’re also encouraged to drop off a donation for the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank.

Motorists are asked to please watch for signs and flag personnel and keep your eyes peeled for all pedestrians, especially those wearing costumes.

For more information visit the Regional District website regionaldistrict.com/parks

