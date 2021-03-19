(Peninsula News Review File)

Spring has sprung for Kelowna cyclists

Watch for cyclists on the road this spring

Isabella Harmel, Kelowna Capital News

As temperatures begin to climb, so do the number of collisions on Kelowna roadways.

Following the shift to daylight savings time, municipalities see an increase in crashes, especially involving bikes. This is why each year, the City of Kelowna launches its spring road awareness campaign.

The City of Kelowna, which oversees over 300 kilometres of bike lanes and shared paths and is urging drivers and cyclists alike to do their part in keeping the public safe.

Drivers on the road should make an extra effort to shoulder check and treat crosswalks and intersections with greater caution.

Tips to reduce incidents are:

  • When parking your car, avoid cyclists, while exiting, with your door by grabbing the handle of the door with your right hand to spot cyclists coming behind them
  • Cyclists are reminded it’s their responsibility to adhere to the rules of the road and ensure bikes are in good working order

According to the city, Kelowna’s bike paths are already more popular than they were last spring.

“Because of this, the importance of mindfulness on shared pathways and roadways has become extremely important when attempting to ensure the safety and well-being of fellow road users,” stated the city in a release.

Most Read