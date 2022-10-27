Homes for the Holidays poster

Stroll through decorated homes in-person again in support of Central Okanagan Hospice

Homes for the Holidays fundraiser returns in-person after two years of virtual visits

The Central Okanagan Hospice Association is bringing back the popular Homes for the Holidays tours in-person this year.

After two years of pandemic restricted virtual tours, visitors can walk the decorated homes and themed exhibits in person on Nov. 19, from 12-8 p.m.

The holiday decorations will take over the neighbourhood of Wilden in Kelowna and feature more experiences and festive spirit than ever before.

The event consists of six private homes and one spectacular show home in the development which have been decked out in holiday finery. The decorating has been done by the homeowners, some with the help of a professional designer.

Some of the decorative styles showcased include a California vibe which utilizes organic materials and a golden glitz and glam home. There will also be crafters showcasing their goods, pop up shops demonstrations and food trucks.

Proceeds go to the Central Okanagan Hospice Association, which helps people diagnosed with serious illnesses to live their fullest lives and to assist their loved ones in grief. Fundraisers like these are vital to allow people to access these resources at no cost.

Tickets are now on sale at www.HomesfortheHolidaysYLW.com or at 250-763-5511.

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Charity and DonationsCity of Kelowna

