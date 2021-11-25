Stuart Park ice rink ready for skating Dec. 1

Weather permitting the ice rink will open for the season

Snow might not be covering Kelowna’s streets just yet but that doesn’t mean it’s too soon for winter activities.

The Stuart Park ice rink is almost ready for the season.

Weather permitting the ice will be set to skate at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1.

A still-image live cam is set up at the rink so residents can check ice and crowd conditions or see if the rink is closed for weather-related maintenance before they head down to the rink.

Steve Fagan, supervisor for arenas and stadiums says the live cam feed is updated every few minutes and is already live so residents can view the evening ice-making process ahead of opening day.

For those who don’t have skates of their own, rentals are available on-site daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the skating season, except for December 25, when the rental shop will be closed for the day.

“We encourage anyone coming down to the rink to check the live cam in advance to help avoid crowding,” added Fagan. “It’s important that the community works together and is considerate of one another as crowding can lead to further restrictions or closures in a pandemic environment.”

The rink will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until late February.

If the Stuart Park ice rink is too busy there are also indoor public skating times available at Capital News Centre, Memorial Arena and Rutland Arena.

