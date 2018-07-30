Summer in Kelowna, the weekend in your words

We have compiled a community photo album of how you spent your weekend

Sarah Johnson photo from Instagram

Wildfires continue to burn while Centre of Gravity heated things up in Kelowna’s Downtown.

Dog Walk for Diabetes

Diabetes Canada: British Columbia held their first Dog Walk for Diabetes, Saturday morning, raising funds and clothing to support the 11 million Canadians living with diabetes or pre-diabetes.

_____

Bats for a Cause

10th annual, year one had 6 or 7 teams,

Even Mayor Colin Basran is getting in on the action at the Prospera Credit Union Bats for a Cause on Saturday.

The 28-team tournament has raised over $500,000 over the last 10 years for the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“We are delighted at how the businesses in the community have backed us,” Angela Burnell, co-founder of Bats for a Cause.

____

The Kelowna Collectibles Show

Nerds, geeks and pop culture fiends rejoice, The Kelowna Collectibles Show features figurines, comic books, sports memorabilia and much more, at the Sandman Hotel offered collectors fun and shade from the heatwave.

_____

Centre of Gravity

Center of Gravity has taken over City Park once again, which has downtown Kelowna bustling with festival-goers.

Headliners for the three-day sports and music festival include Zedd, French Montana and Wu-Tang Clan, among others.

Read the full article here.

A 17-year-old Kamloops girl has died after falling into medical distress at the Centre of Gravity music festival Friday.

We have collected snap-shots of your favourite moments from the weekend and compiled them into a community photo album. If you would like to be featured next week, be sure to tag your location in Kelowna and use #yourkelowna.

Summer in the Okanagan 😬

A post shared by Dick Beirnes (@dickbeirnes) on

4 out of 10 black people currently in Kelowna. 😂 @centerofgravity

A post shared by Rich Kidd (@richkiddbeats) on

Man-Sask photo and a cheer and that’s a wrap!

A post shared by Michelle Klimchuk (@michelleklimchuk) on

