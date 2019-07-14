Summerland 5¢ to $1 Store opened in 1949

Store in downtown Summerland was a community landmark which attracted thousands each month

The grand opening of the Summerland 5¢ to $1 Store took place on Oct. 20 1949. Operated by Jerry and Edith Hallquist and their family, the store became one of Summerland’s top attractions.

When the store was opened, it operated out of a six by 18 metre space beside what is now Summerland Home Hardware.

In 1963 the store expanded and 10 years later, it was moved into the location on Main Street at Victoria Road.

The store was known for its Crazy Days sales, which were introduced in 1970. An estimated 4,000 people would pass through the store during the week-long Crazy Days events, travelling from around the Okanagan Valley.

The store closed its doors in 1996.

Prior to opening the Summerland 5¢ to $1 Store, the Hallquist family owned and operated Cakebox Bakery on Main Street.

