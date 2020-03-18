Summerland Arts and Cultural Centre closes its doors

The Summerland Arts and Cultural Centre is closed until further notice. (Stock photo)

The Summerland Arts and Cultural Centre on Wharton Street is now closed until further notice.

The closure, in response to the COVID-19 virus, took effect March 18.

While the facility will be closed, emails may still be sent to admin@summerlandarts.com and staff will respond during business hours.

In recent days, the facility had cancelled events and functions including a series of Friday evening concerts organized by the Summerland CommunityArts Council.

