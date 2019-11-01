Summerland displays banners for Remembrance Day

Summerland’s Remembrance banners have been installed around the community.

The site for each banner has been carefully determined. Because of his extensive knowledge of Summerland’s history, Dave Hill has determined the location of the banners and heritage signs in Summerland.

The banners show Summerland’s fallen soldiers.

Almost every banners site has a story.

The Michael Daniel banner is near the former location of the Daniel store in Lowertown.

Buster Clouston’s banner is located across the street from the Bank of Montreal. His uncle was Sir Edward Clouston, the national general manager of the bank.

Laurence Hickey’s banner is near the post office. His father was our postmaster for many years.

Robin Agur’s banner is near Royal LePage-Parkside Reality, and beside the banners of cousins Marsden Van Allen and Gord Kerr.

The banner of Keith MacDougall, Agur’s best friend, is located nearby.

Percy Holder’s banner is near the Summerland branch of the Okanagan Regional Library. As a construction worker, Holder worked on the Baptist Church and the Kettle Valley Railway. His employer was James Ritchie, who at one time owned Summerland’s downtown core.

Of the 73 banners, many have similar stories.

