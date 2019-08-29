ART OPENING Mixed and Merged, an art show featuring works by 35 writers, poets, musicians, potters, fabric artists, sculptors and visual artists opened on Aug. 27. The show runs until Sept. 26. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Summerland exhibit features works by 35 artists

Mixed and Merged will be show until Sept. 26

Works by artists from Summerland and the rest of the South Okanagan are on display at Mixed and Merged at the Summerland Art Gallery.

The show, featuring works by 35 people, opened on Aug. 27.

Writers, poets, potters, fabric artists, musicians, sculptors and visual artists inspired each other to create original works.

READ ALSO: Atomic Rays and Scattered Light was shown at Summerland Arts Centre

READ ALSO: Summerland festival celebrates a rich artistic legacy

The event was part of the Ryga Arts Festival.

Participating artists are Angela Eszter Wells, Barb Hofer, Barbara Etter, Carin Moolman, Dar Sword, Dave Brewin, Debbie Rombough, Diane Gane, Dianne Hildebrand, Don Gayton, Ela Randelovic, Elaine Watts, Florida Ann Town, Frank Tonge, Glen Witter, Jan Schumacher, Jean Evanishen, John Arendt, Karla Henning, Kerry Swinamer, Linnea Good, Marcia Stacy, Marguerite McIntosh, Maureen King, Peggy Stel, Ralph Critchlow, Raymond Syrja, Rick Gray, Sally Quon, Shelley Lynn Pizzuto, Sophia Jackson, Sophia Zang, Tara Turner, Wendy Provins and Yasmin John-Thorpe.

Mixed and Merged will be on display at the Summerland Art Gallery until Sept. 26.

