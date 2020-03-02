Summerland Fall Fair receives achievement award

Award consists of a plaque and $1,000 shared equally with co-recipient Sooke Fall Fair

PLAQUE RECIPIENTS The Summerland Fall Fair Society was the co-recipient of the 2019 Exhibit Achievement Award recently presented by the BC Association of Agricultural Fairs and Exhibitions Holding the plaque from left are society vice-president Denise MacDonald and board members Bobby Bovenzi and Sarah Senecal. (Contributed)

The Summerland Fall Fair is the co-recipient of the 2019 Exhibit Achievement Award recently presented by the B.C. Association of Agricultural Fairs and Exhibitions for featuring the Buy BC logo at last September’s fair.

The award consists of a plaque and $1,000 shared equally with co-recipient Sooke Fall Fair.

READ ALSO: Summerland Fall Fair a celebration of agriculture

READ ALSO: Agriculture on display at Summerland Fall Fair

Last year, the Summerland Fall Fair Society used the logo and created photo opportunities for the public at the Farmers Tailgate Meet and Greet event.

Last month the summerland Fall Fair received a grant of $6,500 from the Municipality of Summerland, which gives this community event early support.

The 2020 Fair is slated for Saturday, Sept. 26 in Memorial Park, the Summerland Community Arts Centre and surrounding venues.

