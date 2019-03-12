Summerland family copes with rare kidney disease

Seven-year-old girl has been diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome

COPING WITH KIDNEY DISEASE Seven-year-old Ainsley Campbell has been diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome, a rare form of kidney disease. When she has a virus, her kidneys stop functioning properly. (Photo submitted)

When seven-year-old Ainsley Campbell of Summerland picks up a virus, it is a serious matter as her kidneys stop functioning properly.

“Right now she’s in a full-blown relapse,” said her mother, Melissa Campbell. “This one’s been pretty hard.”

As a result, Ainsley Campbell was not able to participate in an Orca Swim Club meet on the weekend.

Two years ago, she was diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome, a rare form of kidney disease. The syndrome affects four to eight children out of 100,000.

Because the disease is so rare, the family is learning how to cope with it.

“Each time she relapses, the side effects are worse and more intense,” Melissa Campbell said.

However, the family is working to give Ainsley Campbell as normal a life as possible. She is in Grade 1 and is an active child as long as she is not coping with a virus.

When she has a virus, some of the medications have side effects including mood swings and depression. Treatment includes prednisone, which results in increased appetite and weight gain.

Melissa Campbell said some of the children diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome will grow out of the condition, while others will have it for life.

RELATED: B.C. woman planned to donate a kidney to her husband, then found out she has cancer

RELATED: ‘Don’t worry sis, my kidney’s your kidney’: B.C. women share transplant journey

The way to determine whether the condition is temporary or permanent is through a biopsy, which is not recommended until Ainsley turns eight.

“There’s so little known about this disease,” Melissa Campbell said.

Kidney Coin donation boxes, with Ainsley Campbell’s picture, are at the IGA stores in Summerland, Penticton and Okanagan Falls. Boxes are also available at other Summerland businesses.

During Kidney Health Month, which runs through March, the Kidney Foundation is urging people to make sure to get their kidney function checked.

“Kidney disease has such minor symptoms that you can lose up to 80 per cent of kidney function before you’re diagnosed,” said Annik Lim of the foundation in Penticton.

Those who have diabetes or high blood pressure should get their kidney function checked often, as 90 per cent of new cases of kidney disease are related to those conditions.

For information or to conduct a kidney self-assessment, visit www.kidneyhelathcheck.ca.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former MP breaks silence, comments on politics today
Next story
Smoke takes toll on Shuswap summer visitor numbers

Just Posted

Kelowna council passes regulations for short-term rentals

The decision was made last night in Kelowna council chambers

Kelowna Chiefs shut out Summerland Steam in 5-0 decision

Chiefs now lead Junior B division finals series three games to one

Two vehicle crash causes traffic delays in West Kelowna

The morning traffic is being affected by a crash at Ross Road

A lesson in car purchasing: $800 claim dismissed using ‘buyer beware’ policy

After purchasing a car in Kelowna, a woman claimed the seller was not honest with her

Ending the stigma: Registration opens for fundraiser promoting mental health

The annual Ride Don’t Hide event will be held June 23 in Kelowna

VIDEO: Would-be drivers caught cheating on ICBC licence test

Most people caught on the surveillance footage were using smartphones to cheat

Gas prices jump at Okanagan pumps

Penticton is the 13th most expensive location to buy gas, Kelowna is the 21st most expensive location and Vernon is the 23rd most expensive location to buy gas in the province.

Three people deemed heroes after rescuing another in fiery crash on B.C. highway

Two people taken to hospital following head-on collision near Port Alberni

Ottawa won’t appeal Federal Court ruling on farmed salmon virus

Review of piscine orthoreovirus policy ongoing, says DFO

Liberals must let Wilson-Raybould come back to committee, opposition says

The committee meets Wednesday afternoon at the request of the Conservatives and NDP

Canadian Ethiopia embassy staff practised for disaster weeks before crash

Flight 302 plowed into the desert outside the capital city of Addis Ababa, killing all 157 passengers and crew on board

Garneau to update Canada’s position on Boeing 737 Max 8 as pressure mounts

The U.S.-based Boeing has said it has no reason to pull the popular aircraft from the skies

VIDEO: Check out the latest gadgets at the 2019 BC Tech Summit

Musical fruit, advanced vending machines and holographic assembly instructions on display

Mazu was featured at SXSW StartUp Spotlight

Kelowna tech company is in top 30 chosen for one of the largest festivals for film and technology

Most Read