Spectators watching Summerland’s ski jumping competition at the community’s ski hill in Meadow Valley in 1956. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

Summerland had ski hill in 1940s and 1950s

Community’s ski hill was in Meadow Valley area

The community of Summerland once had its own ski hill.

The ski hill, in the Meadow Valley area, was first used in the winter of 1939 to 1940 and was used until around 1960.

The community’s ski club was formed in the fall of 1940. The club was named the Crystal Ski Runners. In 1947, the name was changed to the Summerland Ski Runners.

While Summerland no longer has a ski hill, the community has produced its share of skiers over the years.

Kristi Richards, who trained at Apex Mountain in Penticton, won gold in moguls competition the 2007 World Ski Championships. She also competed in the 2006 Winter Olympics and in the 2010 Winter Olympics.

In 2010, she finished the qualifying run in fourth place but lost control in the competition.

The following year, she won bronze at the 2011 World Championships in the moguls’ event.

