Summerland has long tradition of faith

First church in the community was set up in the late 1800s

The Service Station at Lakeside Church was a church building for many years. The building includes an oak pipe organ. (Summerland Museum photo)

This Sunday, April 12, is Easter, an important observance in the Christian faith and one which tends to see many filling the pews in churches.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in churches closing their doors this year for Easter, the community has a long tradition of faith and places of worship.

Summerland’s Anglican presence began in the late 1800s and the first church, St. Peter’s, was constructed in 1898 on the site of what is now the Anglican Cemetery on Giant’s Head Road.

The present Anglican church building, St. Stephen Anglican Church, was constructed in 1909. The stone church has become a landmark in the community.

Summerland Baptist Church had its beginnings in the early 1900s and for a short time, the congregation met in an old circus tent.

In 1908, a building on Elliott Street was opened. The land for the building was donated by the Ritchie Family.

Summerland Baptist Church’s present building, on the same site, was opened in September, 1994.

A former church building in Summerland, no longer used as a place of worship, has a long history in the community.

The Service Station at Lakeside Church in Summerland served as a church for many years.

The church was constructed in 1910 and was initially called Lakeside Baptist Church.

In 1926, the United Church purchased the building and a large oak pipe organ, built by Edward Lye and Sons from Toronto, was purchased.

The building has had other functions over the years. From 1933 to 1958, the Summerland Regional Library was housed in the basement, and for a short time, the building also served as the fire station for the area.

In 1958, the Summerland Masonic Lodge purchased and restored the building.

The Presbyterian Church purchased it in 1991 and it continued as a church until 2015.

