The Service Station at Lakeside Church was a church building for many years. The building includes an oak pipe organ. (Summerland Museum photo)

Summerland has long tradition of faith

First church in the community was set up in the late 1800s

This Sunday, April 12, is Easter, an important observance in the Christian faith and one which tends to see many filling the pews in churches.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in churches closing their doors this year for Easter, the community has a long tradition of faith and places of worship.

Summerland’s Anglican presence began in the late 1800s and the first church, St. Peter’s, was constructed in 1898 on the site of what is now the Anglican Cemetery on Giant’s Head Road.

READ ALSO: Anglican cemetery recognized for heritage value

READ ALSO: Church building has been a landmark on Summerland’s Butler Street

The present Anglican church building, St. Stephen Anglican Church, was constructed in 1909. The stone church has become a landmark in the community.

Summerland Baptist Church had its beginnings in the early 1900s and for a short time, the congregation met in an old circus tent.

In 1908, a building on Elliott Street was opened. The land for the building was donated by the Ritchie Family.

Summerland Baptist Church’s present building, on the same site, was opened in September, 1994.

A former church building in Summerland, no longer used as a place of worship, has a long history in the community.

The Service Station at Lakeside Church in Summerland served as a church for many years.

The church was constructed in 1910 and was initially called Lakeside Baptist Church.

READ ALSO: Summerland churches go online during COVID-19 pandemic

In 1926, the United Church purchased the building and a large oak pipe organ, built by Edward Lye and Sons from Toronto, was purchased.

The building has had other functions over the years. From 1933 to 1958, the Summerland Regional Library was housed in the basement, and for a short time, the building also served as the fire station for the area.

In 1958, the Summerland Masonic Lodge purchased and restored the building.

The Presbyterian Church purchased it in 1991 and it continued as a church until 2015.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

historyReligion

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Charities gain awareness through ‘Do Some Good’
Next story
Find volunteer opportunities with Do Some Good

Just Posted

Find volunteer opportunities with Do Some Good

Black Press Media joins local tech company Do Some Good to support community causes

In a pandemic, those on the front lines face unique mental health challenges

Virtual counselling, created by a firefighter, to help health-care workers, first responders and police

‘Incredibly disheartening’ say Kelowna paramedics after vehicle broken into, equipment stolen

“Someone stealing from one of our emergency response vehicles at a time like this is hard to take.”

Water quality advisory issued in Peachland

District says a “fair” rating on the turbidity index may require some to boil before consuming

‘All avoidable’: Man suffers back injury at closed Big White ski hill near Kelowna

A 19-year-old man was taken to hospital with a serious back injury

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Easter to the test

Take this 15-question quiz to see how much you know about this holiday

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Canadians mark Easter as COVID-19 continues to cause pain, grief for many

Easter Sunday arrived with desperately needed aid for Canadian businesses and workers

Summerland has long tradition of faith

First church in the community was set up in the late 1800s

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Easter to the test

Take this 15-question quiz to see how much you know about this holiday

Okanagan Spirits donates 20K hand sanitizer bottles, more on the way

The distillery’s ‘Harness Your Superhero’ campaign offers a chance for the public to help

COVID-19: B.C. ER nurse self-isolates in travel trailer, apart from family

Marcia Kent says situation is difficult but worth it to keep twin boys safe

BC Nurses’ Union donates $10,000 to Food Banks BC during COVID-19 crisis

Support comes as pandemic brings increased need for food banks, cutbacks in charitable donations

Despite long-weekend travellers, B.C. has no plans to implement restrictions

Dr. Bonnie Henry continues urging non-essential travellers to stay home

Most Read