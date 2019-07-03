Summerland Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Store holds customer appreciation day

A LONG TRADITION Berit Hack, left, and Val Carriere of the Summerland Health Care Auxiliary show the window display at the thrift store on Main Street. The auxiliary has been a part of Summerland for 110 years and the thrift store is holding a customer appreciation day on Saturday. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

The Summerland Health Care Auxiliary, the organization which manages the thrift store on Victoria Road North, is marking its 110th birthday this Saturday with a customer appreciation day, numerous gift baskets and birthday cake.

Vivian Beattie, president of the auxiliary, said the store has received plenty of donations over the years, including one recent donation of a bobsleigh jersey from Summerland Olympic athlete Justin Kripps.

While the auxiliary dates back to 1909, the thrift store came much later.

The idea of a thrift store was first suggested in 1959 and was started in the old library of the former municipal building.

In 1962, the auxiliary moved to a new building and at that time, the volunteers began wearing their distinctive red smocks.

The auxiliary moved into its present building in 1972.

The building has since been expanded.

Today, the store is open each Tuesday to Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Over the course of a year, it raises between $450,000 and $500,000.

Between $350,000 and $400,000 is contributed to health-related causes each year.

