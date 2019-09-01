Summerland heritage buildings still standing today

Homes have had long history

HERITAGE BUILDINGS This photograph, taken from Giant’s Head Mountain, shows what is now Victoria Road and Main Street. Buildings pictured include the Barclay Ranch House at left, Reeve Robert Johnston’s home. the Baptist Church and the Alex Steven home. In the upper left is Major Hutton’s home, named Bredon Hill. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

This photograph was taken from Giant’s Head Mountain, showing Victoria Road and Main Street.

From the left on Victoria Road is the Barclay Ranch House (today painted yellow,) Reeve Robert Johnston’s home, the Baptist Church and the Alex Steven home at the end of Main Street.

In the upper left is Major Hutton’s home, named Bredon Hill.

READ ALSO: Barclay once owned Trout Creek Ranch in Summerland

READ ALSO: Barclay was a Summerland pioneer

These heritage buildings still exist, with the exception of the Baptist Church.

The Barclay Ranch House, on Victoria Road South, is the oldest continuously inhabited home in Summerland.

It was built by David Lloyd-Jones in 18880. George Barclay bought the ranch in 1890 and before 1897, he moved the house to its present site.

Canadian Pacific Railway president Thomas Shaughnessy later purchased the Barclay Ranch in 1902.

In 1903, James Ritchie acquired the building.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.