Summerland’s second hospital was built in 1914. The land, known as Hospital Hill, was donated by the Summerland Development. At the time, the cost of the hospital was $5,996. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum.)

Summerland hospital served community during previous pandemic

Hospital, constructed n 1914, was in use during the 1918 Spanish flu

Summerland’s second hospital was built in 1914.

The land, known as Hospital Hill, was donated by the Summerland Development. The builder of the general hospital was Harry Tomlin and the cost was $5,996.

Just before the outbreak of the Spanish flu, a second hospital, an Emergency Flu Hospital, was created. This second hospital operated until the end of the 1918 flu season.

On Dec. 14, 1919, the general hospital was destroyed by fire. Without a hospital, Summerland used the Felix Hotel for hospital purposes for the next 17 months.

Summerland’s first hospital had been set up in 1910, in the old Fenner House in lower Summerland.

After the second hospital was built, efforts for a new larger hospital were started in 1920. That hospital opened in 1921 and was expanded in 1947. The last hospital in Summerland was opened in June 1967 and was expanded in 1981. It was closed on May 17, 2002.

Today, the community is served by the Penticton Regional Hospital.

