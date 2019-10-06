Summerland intersection was known as Five Corners

Gas station now located at entrance to the community

Summerland has gone through many changes over the years, and by the time this picture was taken in the 1950s, the town looked quite different from the end of the 19th century.

Historic hall was located at Peach Orchard Campground in Summerland

Summerland heritage buildings still standing today

The photograph shows the north entrance to Summerland in the 1950s, when the community was known as West Summerland. The portion of Summerland at the lakeshore was referred to as Summerland.

To the left of this picture is Highway 97 and to the right is Rosedale Avenue. In those days, it was frequently referred to as Five Corners.

Today, the Petro-Canada gas station is located here.

Most Read