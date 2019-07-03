CELEBRATING CANADA DAY Hundreds attended Summerland’s Canada Day celebrations in Memorial Park on July 1. The event included a flag raising ceremony, speeches by dignitaries, a barbecue and cake in honour of Canada’s 152nd birthday.

Summerland Legion organized Canada Day celebrations

Hundreds attend festivities in Memorial Park on July 1

It was a display of red, white and national pride as Summerlanders attended the Canada Day celebrations in Memorial Park on Monday.

July 1 marked Canada’s 152nd birthday and to celebrate the occasion, the Summerland Legion organized a flag raising ceremony, games for children, hamburgers and birthday cake.

“Canada Day is my favourite day. I hope it’s yours,” said MP Dan Albas.

“This country that we call home is the best country in the entire world,” said MLA Dan Ashton.

“There are so many things that makes us Canadians,” said Mayor Toni Boot. “It’s all of the people that are here and the people that came before and the people that fought to make Canada a safe place to live.”

The event was organized by the Summerland Legion and the Legion Ladies’ Auxiliary.

IN THE FIRE TRUCK Annika Plotnikoff, seven years old, sits in the Summerland Fire Department’s fire truck.

FLAG WAVING Bryson Wu, seven years old, proudly waves a flag at Summerland’s Canada Day celebrations in Memorial Park on Monday. For more photos from Canada Day in Summerland, please see Pages 6 and 7 (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

RAISING A FLAG Richard Norris, a D-Day veteran, raised the flag during the Canada Day ceremony.

BARBECUING HAMBURGERS Dick Knorr barbecues hamburgers during the festivities.

BIRTHDAY CAKE Mayor Toni Boot prepares to serve cake in honour of Canada’s 152nd birthday.

