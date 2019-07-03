Summerland Legion organized Canada Day celebrations

It was a display of red, white and national pride as Summerlanders attended the Canada Day celebrations in Memorial Park on Monday.
July 1 marked Canada’s 152nd birthday and to celebrate the occasion, the Summerland Legion organized a flag raising ceremony, games for children, hamburgers and birthday cake.
“Canada Day is my favourite day. I hope it’s yours,” said MP Dan Albas.
“This country that we call home is the best country in the entire world,” said MLA Dan Ashton.
“There are so many things that makes us Canadians,” said Mayor Toni Boot. “It’s all of the people that are here and the people that came before and the people that fought to make Canada a safe place to live.”
The event was organized by the Summerland Legion and the Legion Ladies’ Auxiliary.
